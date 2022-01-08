Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,465,225 shares of company stock worth $81,175,161 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.