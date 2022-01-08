Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 87,396 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,396 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

