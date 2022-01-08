Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 41,705 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

