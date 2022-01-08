KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.40 and the highest is $5.55. KLA reported earnings per share of $3.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $21.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.88 to $21.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $23.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.86.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $416.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.75. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

