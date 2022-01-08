Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

