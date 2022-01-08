Kevin Froemming Sells 10,317 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 10,317 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $84,083.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

