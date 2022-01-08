Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Price Target at $53.69

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

PD stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,293 shares of company stock worth $8,301,625. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

