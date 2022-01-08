GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.44.

GOCO stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $955.72 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 253,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

