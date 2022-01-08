Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 1,423 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.75 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 557,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

