United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

