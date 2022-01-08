Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.70.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,944 shares of company stock worth $7,173,682 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,136.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.