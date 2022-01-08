Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 374 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 146.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 17.0% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 317,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.5% during the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 2,339,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,439,000 after acquiring an additional 221,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

SCHW stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.