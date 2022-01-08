Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 14,589 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 217.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $541.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.53 and a 200 day moving average of $590.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

