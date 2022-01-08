Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 14.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 132.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 829,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 472,277 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

