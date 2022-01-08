Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,580 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after buying an additional 975,858 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,272,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 714,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.