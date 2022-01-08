Hudock Inc. Has $250,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 72,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average is $201.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

