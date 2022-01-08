First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,724 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.618 dividend. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

