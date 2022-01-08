First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 227,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $79.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

