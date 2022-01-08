Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 42,868.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,757 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.