Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $99.71 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

