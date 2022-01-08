Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 112,250 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,250 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

