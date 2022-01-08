Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.54.

KSS opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

