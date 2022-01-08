TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $979.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.87.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.