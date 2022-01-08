First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 39,019 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 155.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $106.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

