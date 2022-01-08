First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,965 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

