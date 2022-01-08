COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 7.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.52. 12,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 349,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

