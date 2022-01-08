COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 7.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.52. 12,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 349,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
