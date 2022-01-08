Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down to $115.48

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $115.48, but opened at $112.39. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $111.75, with a volume of 44,760 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.