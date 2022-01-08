Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 650,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,012,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $195,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

