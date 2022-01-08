Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.35 and last traded at $102.27. Approximately 21,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,230,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.01.

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average of $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

