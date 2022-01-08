Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 175,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,361,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

