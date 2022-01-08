IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.61.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.71. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

