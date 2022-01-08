OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$2.25

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.41.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.96. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

