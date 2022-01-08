Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.69.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.