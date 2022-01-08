Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.69.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
