Pawtocol Achieves Market Cap of $16.01 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07629029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00075207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,864.70 or 0.99966299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

Pawtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pawtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pawtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

