UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) vs. American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Head to Head Contrast

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A American National Bankshares 35.20% 11.91% 1.30%

This table compares UniCredit and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion N/A -$3.18 billion N/A N/A American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.79 $30.05 million $3.76 10.53

American National Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UniCredit and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 2 7 1 2.90 American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

UniCredit currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.18%. American National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.51%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats UniCredit on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

