$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

NOTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.