Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $7.06 million and $116,539.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.