John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Down 25.3% in December

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 271,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of JBSS opened at $90.67 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $226.33 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Amundi acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

