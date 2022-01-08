Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 11,857 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 483.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $70.73 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,291 in the last ninety days.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

