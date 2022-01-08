Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

