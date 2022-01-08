Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWSH opened at $0.29 on Friday. Wright Investors’ Service has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc operates as a shell company. The firm continues to evaluate and explore available strategic options. It includes developing or acquiring a majority interest or at least a controlling interest in companies with principal business operations in an industry that the company believes will provide attractive opportunities for growth.

