Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Drops By 24.9%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,686.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF opened at $20.19 on Friday. LifeWorks has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

MSIXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

