Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.19.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

