Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.