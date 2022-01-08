National Bank Financial Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to C$28.50

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSRM. lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.35 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Amundi bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,266,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

