Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JTTRY opened at $19.80 on Friday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

