Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.24.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.