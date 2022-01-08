300,000 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,660,000 after buying an additional 940,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NCR opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.