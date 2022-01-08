Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 2,941 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Infinera by 7.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Infinera by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $8,951,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Infinera stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.