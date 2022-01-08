Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $253,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cellectis by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Cellectis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Cellectis S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

